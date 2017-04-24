33 ships laden with goods arrive Lagos ports

Thirty three ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos from April 24 to May 15.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) made the announcement in its publication, “Shipping Position,’’ in Lagos on Monday.

It said that the ships contained buck wheat, ethanol, soda ash, aviation fuel, base oil, frozen fish, petrol, bulk corn and containers laden with goods.

The publication noted that 10 ships had arrived at the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, empty container, aviation fuel and petrol.

Seventeen other ships are at the ports discharging some items, including empty containers, bulk wheat, frozen fish and bulk gypsum.

Other goods being discharged by the ships are aviation fuel, yellow maize, soya beans, bulk gas, bulk fertiliser, containers and petrol. (NAN)

