A Nigerian lady took to her social media page to share an heartbreaking story of how the man she’s been in a relationship with for seven years has been married to another woman for 4 years.

She took to her social media account to share a conversation she had which revealed she had been played throughput the seven years of relationship.

She shared the WhatsApp chat on her Twitter page:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment