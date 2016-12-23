69-year-old Man Rapes Neighbour's 5-year-old Daughter - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A 69-year-old man, Cosmos Umoren, was on Friday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s under-aged daughter.

The accused, a retiree, who resides at Adenuga Kajore St., Akoka Bariga, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a charge of defilement.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Inuoha, told the court that the offence was committed on Dec. 5 at the accused’s residence.

Inuoha said that the accused called his neighbour’s 5-year-old daughter to his room and defiled her.

“It was the cry of the girl that alerted her mother who rushed to where the cry was coming from and saw the accused molesting the girl,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi, granted the accused N300,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case till Jan. 18 for mention.

