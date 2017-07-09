How Abacha Killed Yar’Adua - Obasanjo Makes Shocking Revelation - The Herald Nigeria

A former president of the country, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed the shocking details surrounding the death of Shehu Musa Yar’Adua.

The former president at a program on Saturday revealed that a former leader of the country during the military regime, Gen. Sani Abacha wanted him, the late Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and the June 12 hero, the late Moshood Abiola, dead while in prison.

Obasanjo at the program said: “Two people had earlier told me Abacha promised that three of us would not come out of prison or detention alive. And two of them did not come out alive.”

The former president continued: “So, that I came out alive, maybe God has a purpose. Abacha claimed that I was plotting a coup. In Abacha’s plan, he left God out of it and that’s why his government eventually failed.

“There is God’s hand in the life of everybody and every institution.”

Obasanjo further added that he and Yar’Adua were detained in Jos and Port Harcourt prisons because they were the best prisons then.

“In Jos prison, before I was transferred to Yola prison, they had decided that Shehu Yar’Adua and myself should be poisoned. So, they took him from Port Harcourt prison to Abakaliki.

“In the process, he was injected with the virus that killed him. The same was supposed to be done to me. The man who came took me from the prison, said, ‘We know you have problem with cholesterol so I have to take your blood for a test.

“Then I said, ‘Not on your life, I don’t have any problem of cholesterol.’ So, I refused him (the man) touching me with anything. So, they took me to Yola and he said, ‘when you get to where you are going, we will come again.'”

Olusegun Obasanjo revealed that he was saved from the poison by a doctor and specialist in the prison. He explained, “the specialist turned out to be somebody from Okeogun in Oyo State. So, he looked at me and said, ‘Don’t let anybody touch you with anything.'”

He continued: “Within three weeks the man that came to me earlier returned again and said he wanted to take my blood. I said, ‘No, you have to get my doctor to come and take my blood for you.’.

“And my doctor came and he brought a syringe and he took my blood and gave it to him. He now asked the man, ‘When would we have the result?’ The man said, ‘Within 24 hours of my getting to Abuja.’ I haven’t heard the result till today.”

