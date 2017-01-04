 Adama Barrow Alive and Well Contrary to Reports - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Adama Barrow Alive and Well Contrary to Reports

Gambia’s President-Elect, Adama Barrow is alive and well despite reports earlier this evening that he was assassinated.

The story was circulated widely on social media and was widespread before it was realised that Barrow was alive.

According to Premium times, Jeffery Smith, a journalist with Vanguard Africa, confirmed that Mr. Barrow was alive as did Demba Kandeh another Gambian journalist.

The 51- year-old won the general election in Gambia, beating erstwhile President, Yahya Jammeh in the polls.

While Jammeh had initially conceded the elections, he later recanted saying he was not leaving office.

The saga has dragged on even causing Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari to step in as a mediator, on behalf of ECOWAS, between the parties and hoping to prevail on Jammeh to get him to resign.

 

 

