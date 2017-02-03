African Beauty marries 92 year old boyfriend - The Herald Nigeria

Charity Mumba, a 29-year-old Zambian woman, tied the knot with 92-year-old South African Peter Grooves.

Mr Grooves, has been described as a ‘very wealthy’ after making his fortune in stocks and shares but the total extent of his wealth has not been clarified.

Their wedding follows a spate of marriages in South Africa, where there has been a reported trend of young Zambian women traveling to the country in search of wealthy, elderly husbands.

And after a picture of the nuptials was shared online, it went viral in South Africa with people saying they were shocked by the age-gap

She came under fire on Social media after a picture emerged of her marrying a ‘wealthy’ businessman more than 60 years her senior.