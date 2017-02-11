African China Reveals Why Policemen Threatened To Open Fire On Him - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, African China was some days ago in the news following a video which surfaced online of an altercation between him and some policemen.

The singer, who was seen in the viral video being threatened by Lagos policemen, has revealed the real cause of the altercation and threat to his life.

Speaking to Saturday Beats, the singer alleged that his life was threatened by the Lagos policemen because he refused to hand them bribes.

African China said: “Sound Sultan featured me, Baba Fryo, Daddy Showkey, and Marvellous Benji on a song and we went for the video shoot. While we were shooting the video, a group of about 80 area boys approached us and they were disturbing us. They said that they would not leave unless I give them some money. I agreed and told them I would see them before I go but they should present a representative so that I do not have to give out money to multiple people. After the shoot, I realised that there was no way I could leave without ‘seeing’ these boys so I called their representative and gave them money. Sadly, the money I gave them caused a fight among them so my boys whisked me into a car and I drove off.”

He continued: “Shortly after I left the venue of the video shoot, two policemen came out from nowhere and jumped in front of my vehicle. They demanded that I come out of the car or they would shoot me. It was at that point I began to record the video. I obliged and came out of my vehicle then I approached them and introduced myself. I told the policemen that I was an artiste and I just settled some area boys but the money caused problems among them and I needed to leave that vicinity immediately but the policemen refused to let me go. They said that I had to give them their own share of the money or they would shoot. At that point I was upset so I went back to my car telling them that they should shoot me because I was not going to give them a dime. They were already creating a scene when one of those area boys came to meet the police to explain to them who I am. While they were talking I sped off then I placed a call to the Lagos State Public Relations Officer. She told me to send pictures of the officers and promised to investigate the matter.”

Revealing the aftermath of the threat by the policemen, the singer noted that he was invited to the office of the Police PRO the next day to identify the men in question.

He added: “True to her words, she invited me to her office and I saw the policemen who had already been detained. I identified them but when I noticed that they were going to lock them up, I began to beg on their behalf because I am sure they have families somewhere. It is just sad that there are some bad eggs among the police who are meant to serve and protect us.”

