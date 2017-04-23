Afrocandy Reveals that She's finally graduated to Hardcore porn - The Herald Nigeria

US-based Nigerian actress and singer, Judith Mazagwu, aka Afrocandy, has finally taken the plunge into hardcore pornography as evidence suggests.



According to Vanguard Nigeria, Afrocandy, days ago, sent a link to reveal what she’s currently involved in and it is a link to a series of porn sites where she is engaged in full blown pornography, having sexual intercourse with a male porn star, known in the pornography industry as Mandingo.

Also in some of the clips, Afrocandy is engaged in some solo sexual treats playing with herself.

