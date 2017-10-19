The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has commended the hardwork and professionalism exhibited by Nigerian journalists for keeping citizens informed and educated on happenings around them.

Mrs Buhari applauded the journalists in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday by her Director, Information, Mrs Suleiman Haruna, in Abuja.

The statement added that she was speaking during the formal launch of the Presidential Diary Magazine in honour of her husband organised by the publisher, Dr Abubakar Jimoh, in Abuja.

Mrs Buhari, who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, also said journalists have the responsibility of ensuring fairness and balance in their reportage.

“As an agenda setting organ in the society, the media also influence public opinion,” she noted.

She therefore called on media practitioners to be patriotic in the discharge of their professional duties.

The wife of the president also commended the publishers of the magazine for supporting government through dissemination of information and educating Nigerians on its public-spirited programmes.

She prayed that the Magazine would continue to enlighten people about happenings within the corridors of power.

The statement quoted the publisher saying that the Presidential Diary Magazine has been in existence since 2015.

Jimoh said that the publication was a deliberate attempt to bridge the communication gap between government and its citizens.

“As my own corporate social responsibility, I decided to assemble a crop of seasoned journalists together to assist me in realising this vision.

“Government is doing so much but very little is being reported, the citizens who are supposed to take ownership of the lofty programmes of government need to know more about them,” he said.

Jimoh said that information on these programmes would enable citizens to appreciate them and take ownership.

He therefore called on journalists to do more to publicise the policies, programmes and activities of government.

Highlight of the event was the unveiling of the magazine by Mrs Osinbajo. (NAN)

