The candidate of the PDP in the Anambra State governorship election, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, has rejected the result of the poll while describing the outcome of the election as pre-determined.

According to him, the results of the local governments did not reflect the voting pattern.

According to him when asked on his take on the results, he said “No, not quite. This seems to be a pre-determined result because it is not consistent with the voters’ turnout and the pattern.

“It has never happened in Anambra politics that the winner wins 21 local governments. So, we need to look closely at what happened, why the incumbent governor is coming out top consistently.

“That questions whether the other candidates have no stronghold as individuals and their respective parties. There is a certain dubious consistency that, just on the face of it, is an aberration.”

Obaze said that the electoral commission had a case to answer in explaining how it arrived at the decision bordering on over-voting in some areas when accreditation and voting were done simultaneously.

He said, “INEC has to give an account of why there was over-voting, why there was an inconsistency between what was uploaded and what was actually voted. If you have a higher number on the chart and there were no issues where people were fully accredited and left, then how did you have higher figures in the card readers than the voting itself?”

He also expressed concern over the delay in the announcement of the local government results.

“Because we did not do consecutive accreditation and voting, it was simultaneous, it should have saved an enormous amount of time. If you do accreditation and then voting later, it consumes more time. But that was not the case.

When one of our correspondents asked if he would challenge the result at the tribunal, Obaze stated, “Well, I am still consulting my people and I am still waiting.”

