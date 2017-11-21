The Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC) candidate in the Anambra governorship election, Yul Edochie secured a total of 145 votes in the just concluded gubernatorial poll that took place on Saturday, November 18.

Edochie, a Nollywood actor, is from Nteje village in Oyi local government area of Anambra ran against 36 other governorship aspirants, including the eventual winner, Willie Obiano, who is the incumbent governor.

Edochie’s running mate was Emeka Okonkwo, a graduate of mechanical and production engineering from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Following Obiano’s emergence as the winner, Edochie took to Twitter to congratulate the governor.

He wrote: “Congratulations to Governor Willie Obiano on his victory at the polls.”

The 35-year-old actor has now joined a long list of entertainers who have unsuccessfully ventured into politics.

How Edochie fared in the election:

Njikoka LG – DPC – 7

Dunukofia LG results: DPC – 7

Awka South LG: DPC – 10

Ayamelum LG: DPC – 1

Aniocha LG: DPC 16

Orumba South LG: DPC 09

Ekwusigo LG: DPC 05

Aguata LG: DPC 15

Onitsha North LG: DPC – 03

Ogbaru LG: DPC – 02

Idemili South LG: DPC – 06

Oyi Local govt: DPC – 04

Orumba North LG: DPC – 6

Awka North LG: DPC – 04

Onitsha South LG: DPC – 9

Ihiala LG: DPC – 19

Anambra East LG: DPC – 03

Nnewi South LG: DPC – 06

Anambra West LG: DPC – 0

Idemili NorthLG: DPC -6

Nnewi North LG: DPC – 7

