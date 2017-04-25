Anambra youths urge INEC to retrieve Uba`s certificate

The Anambra Youth Movement (AYM) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to retrieve the Certificate of Return issued to a National Assembly member, Mr Andy Uba.

Mr Dickson Okechukwu, who led the group in a protest on Tuesday in Abuja, said the call became necessary following allegations that Uba falsified his West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) result.

He alleged that Uba, who represents Anambra South Senatorial District in the Senate, falsified the result with the intent to deceive and defraud the government and general public.

Okechukwu called on relevant authorities to investigate the allegation, adding that the youths had already submitted a petition to the National Assembly, INEC and the Police.

He said the decision to submit the petition was to help to check injustice and assist law enforcement agencies in bringing culprits of criminal behaviour to justice.

He said that accelerated probe into the matter would help INEC in its decision over the certificate issued to the senator.

The AYM is a coalition of grassroots-based youth organisations in Anambra, with the objective to defend the masses and fight against impunity, corruption and injustice. (NAN)

EEM/AO/OPI

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment