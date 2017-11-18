Incumbent governor of Anambra state, and APGA candidate, Dr. Willie Obiano, is confident of emerging victorious in the ongoing gubernatorial election.

Obiano who spoke to journalists immediately after casting his vote at Otuocha ward 1, at his hometown, Auleri, in Anambra East senatorial district, said he was satisfied with the conduct of the election.

“A few minutes ago, I performed my Civic responsibility. It started with the accreditation I was told my card is verified, but my finger print, they said it couldn’t be read, but they said that doesn’t count​ since my card had been verified, so I hope that counts.

“I’ve already performed my civic responsibility. I am really upbeat, I am very happy to see the large turn out of voters eagerly waiting to cast their votes. I am very confident that at the end of the day, I am going to carry the day, I’ll win this election with a landslide victory, and that will be to the glory of God,” he said.

According to him, “If you look around, you will see that there is peace and tranquility everywhere. I urge all my supporters all over Anambra state to please come out and ​diligently stay on the queue and vote. At the end of the day, their votes will count and the numbers will be counted.”

Commenting on the general conduct of the election so far, Obiano said but for the few hitches reported, which he said are nothing to worry about.

“Little hiccups here and there. Delays, like in Uli, where two of the polling booths, as we speak, the INEC people are not there. We are following up on that. Other than that, there are very, very minor incidents here and there, but nothing to make me worry at all at this point in time,” he added.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related