Another university lecturer kidnapped In Akwa Ibom - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped Mr. Mbosowo Augustine, a lecturer with Akwa Ibom State University, AKSU in Mkpat Enin.

It was gathered that about six armed men stormed his residence, Friday night, and went away with the don.

According to a source, who spoke on grounds of anonymity, the victim was relaxing with his family when the hoodlums broke into the house, shooting into the air.

He said the shooting, which lasted for hours caused panic in the area, but that a police patrol team came immediately after the gunmen had gone with the lecturer.

The incident happened within the vicinity of Ekparakwa in Oruk Anam Local Government, where the former Chairman of Ikot Abasi, Obong Amaete Ntuk and wife were taken hostage while driving home from the airport few months ago.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Akwa Ibom State Command, ASP Cordelia Nwawe, confirmed the incident saying “investigation is ongoing”.

