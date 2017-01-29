APC tasks Northwest governors on leadership

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on governors in the Northwest zone to play role of statesmen and provide fair leadership to all, regardless of outlook or affiliation.

Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, the APC National Vice Chairman, Northwest zone, made the call on Sunday in Katsina at the party’s Stakeholders Consultative meeting.

He said that has become imperative to achieve cohesion and unity of purpose among party supporters without which the quest for consolidation would be hampered.

“There is more to gain from expanding the support base of APC as one solid progressive political movement than getting engrossed in divisive ‘crisis management’ of intraparty squabbles.

“By their singular positions of political leadership, our governors have the wherewithal to cultivate the goodwill, understanding and loyalty of all shades of affiliation in and outside the APC, to buttress their mandate and neutralise any opposition mischief.

“I strongly appeal to APC leaders and supporters in the zone to put all hands on deck in this midterm session so that we can together forge ahead with higher performance ratings and indisputable record of tangible achievement.

“Once we put party interest which is comparable to national interest above any other political consideration whether as leaders or members, all causes of party crises can amicably be resolved,’’ he said.

He said that the party leadership at the zonal level intends to visit all states in the region with the message of mobilisation, consolidation and progressive transformation to revitalise their structures and promote party cohesion, solidarity and victory.

In his remarks, Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State stressed the need for all stakeholders to forge ahead for the success of the party.

Masari said that would assist to eradicate poverty and other problems that hampered the development of the zone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the National and State assemblies, party leaders at state levels and other stakeholders were among those who attended the meeting. (NAN)

ZI/SUD/MST

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment