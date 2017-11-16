A social media user has called out controversial pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman whom he says collects money from congregants for ‘blessing handshake’

The Nigerian man who calls himself a prophet, Baba Sirkay Johnson said this as he weighed in on the topic of tithing.

He said; ”Why would Apostle Suleiman not support tithing. When he is benefiting from it. I know Apostle Johnson Suleiman very well and even when he got married to Lizzy he wore native on top of English clothes and Lizzy Elder Brother did not want his sister Lizzy to Marry Apostle Johnson Suleiman because of his financial condition.

Surprisingly the same Apostle Johnson Suleiman is now lying that he was a millionaire before he became Pastor in 2004.Tithing is a thing of the Old Testament, when the blood of animals were use as sacrifices unto the Lord. But when Jesus Christ died the law of tithing was broken as the curtains in the inner sanctuary were tore from up to down. We are now living under grace.

Don’t allow anyone to deceive you to pay tithes. The same Apostle Johnson Suleiman that is collecting five thousand naira from members that wants to receive his handshake as blessings of the week”.

