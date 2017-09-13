A video shared on facebook by Somto Okonkwo showed an Army Aircraft hovering above the residence of Nnamdi Kanu.

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who is currently under house arrest with a recent development of a hovering military helicopter over his residence in Umuahia, Abia State.

His home was surrounded by soldiers on Tuesday, and there were clases between the soldiers and his supporters in the area.

Kanu’s Lawyer previously lamented saying “His client has been placed under house arrest and the world should hold Buhari-led Ferderal Government responsible if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu”.

According to reports, the helicopter had been hovering around the area for about 24 hours along with land troops in the area.

Earlier, some members of the IPOB were arrested on their way to Kanu’s residence. The members were suspected to have been going to his residence to defend their leader.

