Army denies re-absorbing dismissed soldiers

The Nigerian Army has denied re-absorbing dismissed soldiers, saying it has no such plan.

Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, in a statement on Monday, urged members of the public to discountenance “such false information.”

He said the attention of the army had been drawn to the “false information circulating through WhatsApp and other social media platforms on the purported re-absorption of dismissed regiments (Soldiers) between 2006 to date into the Nigerian Army.”

“They are also encouraged to cross check any information about the Nigerian Army with the Directorate of Army Public Relations or the Nigerian Army Website www.army.mil.ng,” he said. (NAN)

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

