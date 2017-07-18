Arsene Wenger breaks Premier League Record - The Herald Nigeria

Arsène Wenger has today become the longest-serving PL manager of all-time with 7,583 days at the helm of Arsenal Football Club – exactly one day longer than Sir Alex spent in charge of the Red Devils after the top-tier of English football had been rebranded as the Premier League.

Sir Alex took over at Old Trafford in 1986 when they were in the old First Division, with the Premier League not coming into being until the 1992/93 season.

Wenger arrived at Arsenal four years later, taking over at the Emirates in September 1996 after Bruce Rioch’s dismissal, leaving Japanese side Nagoya Grampus Eight to take over the Gunners.

That means Wenger still has some six years to go until he will match Ferguson’s total United tenure, with the Scot having sat in the Old Trafford dugout for 9,704 days.

Although Wenger has spent more days in charge, he is still a few matches shy of managing the most games in the Premier League.

Ferguson still holds that record, having taken charge of 810 matches in the Premier League, while Wenger is 20 behind on 790.

