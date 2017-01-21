As Buhari enjoys weekend in London, kidnappers demand N1.2 billion for Abuja students - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Following the recent departure of the president, Muhammadu Buhari from the country on a 10 day long short medical vacation, kidnappers responsible for raiding the Turkish international school which led to the abduction of three female pupils and five staff members have made fresh demands.

The fresh demands come at a time when parents of the students abducted from the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges which was formerly known as Turkish International School are seeking to meet with the president to find a lasting security solution.

Speaking on behalf of parents and teachers, the National Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria, the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools and other concerned bodies noted that quick action must be taken to avoid the widespread of such occurrences across the country.

Speaking on the attack, the school’s spokesman revealed that the gunmen after gaining entry into the school grounds from different locations abducted three students along with three female supervisors, a female cook, and a Turkish female teacher.

It waas further revealed that the abductors have since the abduction made their demands known as they have demanded the sum of N1.2 billion in ransom for the release of the abducted persons.

According to reports, the abductors at a later date agreed to reduce the ransom to N750million.

