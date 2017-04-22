I once ate dog food at Alibaba's house to avoid starving to death, I Go dye tells Efe - The Herald Nigeria



Stand-up comedian, Francis Agoda, aka I Go Dye, has advised Bbnaija winner, Efe, to quit boring Nigerians with his hustle story because contrary to what he may think, many celebrities had worse stories than his, Vanguard reports.

Since his emergence as winner of the recently concluded Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Efe has seized every means possible to tell anyone interested how much he suffered before his present status.

On Easter Sunday, at AY Live, I Go Dye advised him to quit reflecting on his rough past and bask in the euphoria of his new status. “Efe, you just dey shout “Who I be” up and down like say na you suffer pass, you better stop am! You think say na only you don suffer?

Make I tell you, plenty of us dey wey don suffer pass you before we come later get money o, if you hear some of us story ehn, you go shut up. When I never get money, hunger don make me chop dog food for Ali Baba house before.

You don chop dog food before? So no go dey think say na you suffer pass o, people don suffer pass you well”, he told Efe.

