Aminu, son of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has been released from prison after he was remanded for contempt of court.

He was locked up in the transit cell of Tinubu chief magistrates court Lagos for disobeying a court order.

Aminu was alleged to have disobeyed an order made by Kikelomo Ayeye, the chief magistrate, in October over the custody of six-year-old Amir Abubakar.

He was said to have taken away Amir from the custody of Fatimo Bolori, his wife.

The chief magistrate had earlier ordered the respondent in the suit marked FCL/29/2017, between U. F. Bolori Vs M. A. Abubakar to produce Amir Abubakar at the first hearing of the case.

When the case came up on Wednesday for the discharge of ‘Emergency, evacuation/protection order’ made by the court, the court was informed that the parties were planning to settle out of court.

In response, Nwabuzor Okoh, Bolori’s lawyer, denied receiving any notification from the respondent to settle out of court.

Ayeye subsequently cited Abubakar’s disobeying court order issued on October 11.

She ordered that the respondent be remanded in transit cell and the case stood down pending when he would produce the boy.

The children were reportedly living with Fatimo on an arrangement that they should be allowed to spend their vacation with their father.

However, when the children were on holidays with Aminu in 2013, he reportedly refused to let them return to their mother.

When the matter came up on Wednesday, Aminu’s lawyer informed the magistrate that the parties were making plans to settle the matter out of court.

But Ethel Okoh, counsel to the estranged wife, denied knowledge of any out of court settlement.

After this, Kikelomo Ayeye, the magistrate, directed that the son of the top politician be detained pending the production of his six-year-old son who he allegedly kept away from his estranged wife, Fatimo Bolori.

The court, however, released him after the boy was produced while Fatimo was granted custody of the minor for 10 days.

Ayeye adjourned till November 1 for the determination of the full custody of the two children.

Fatimo and Aminu were divorced in 2011. Their union produced two children, who were staying with their mother after the marriage crashed.

Aminu, however, during one of the school holidays in 2013 requested that they should be released to him for a vacation after which he refused to let the kids return to their mother.

