Avoid Libya For Now, Abike Dabiri-Erewa Warns Nigerians - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diapora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has warned Nigerians against traveling to Libya for the time being.

The warning is contained in a statement issued by the SSA in which she sited a video showing the killing of blacks in the country.

The statement reads: “The attention of the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora has been drawn to a video and pictures being circulated on the purported killing of black immigrants in Libya. While the authenticity of the pictures and tapes in question cannot be verified, it is a known fact that Libya has been executing alleged black illegal immigrants for years.

“As the Chairman Committee on Diaspora in the House of Representatives in the Seventh Assembly, we intervened in the case of 24 Nigerians about to be killed in Libya. The Committee, in collaboration with SERAP, an NGO, petitioned the UN, AU, ECOWAS, and Ghadaffi yielded to pressure and released them. As at two months ago, NEMA alongside, the Nigerian Embassy in Libya evacuated over 2000 Nigerians from Libya. The Nigerian embassy in Libya, working with NEMA has relentlessly intervened in cases involving Nigerians in trouble in Libya and will continue to do so. Libyans are dealing with their own struggles as there is no recognised government in place.

The office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora hereby appeals again to Nigerian migrants to avoid Libya as penalty for illegal migration to Libya, when caught, is usually a death sentence.

Signed. Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa SSA to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment