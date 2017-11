If the wedding between Banky W and Adesua Etomi was not already the most talked about topic in the Nigerian space, it certainly is now.

Celebrities stormed the event and in terms of fashion they absolutely killed it (minus Masterkraft obviously).

With celebrities such as Toyin Abraham, Toke Makinwa, Lilian Esoro and Rita Dominic bringing their highest fashion skills to the party, the event has certainly been one to remember.

Check out the photos below.

