Baby-strapped mother among Madagali suicide bombers

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that one of the three female suicide bombers that attacked Madagali town, Adamawa, on Friday died with a baby strapped on her back.

The Coordinator of NEMA for Adamawa and Taraba Operation Office, Mr Sa’ad Bello, who confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that nine people died in the triple blast including the suicide bombers.

“So far we have nine dead including the three female suicide bombers, while 14 others sustained various degrees of injuries,” Bello said.

Bello explained that one of the female suicide bombers was carrying a baby.

Also confirming the development, the Executive Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Malam Haruna Furo, said that normalcy has returned to the area.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa Government has condemned the incident and urged the public to be more vigilant and report suspicious persons, objects and movements to security agencies.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Malam Ahmad Sajoh, said that the injured had been taken to Michika General Hospital for medical attention.

Sajoh assured that government had made all necessary arrangements to cater for the injured and their relations staying with them at the hospital. (NAN)

