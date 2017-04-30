BB Naija: "He Has Called Me Like Over 15-20 Times" - Tboss Talks On Kemen, Reuben Abati's Article, Others - The Herald Nigeria

Following the completion of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, there has been several reactions in the media especially over the Tboss-Kemen sexual assault incident which led to the disqualification and eviction of the latter.

Added to the fray was the article written by Reuben Abati picking on her conduct in the house and calling her names including ‘Jezebel’ and as a crown on the controversy, Nigerian comedian, AY Makun made a joke of the matter which further sparked reactions in the media.

Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss has however reacted to all the controversies in a recent interview as she revealed that Kemen has been blowing up her phone with calls.

The controversial character who during the competition said she could spend the N25 million cash prize in a week adding that she has a line of suitors with private jets queuing to get her attention while speaking on Rubbing Minds addressed the controversial issues.

Tboss who claimed Kemen whom she met on a few occasions after the competition had been calling her repeatedly, especially after he denied sexually assaulting her said: “I considered Kemen a friend. He was my go-to guy. He was my buddy, my muscle. He encouraged me. He motivated me. So for what happened to have happened considering all the people that look up to me, it was sad. I was angry. I was humilated and I did feel violated but I don’t play the victim card. I honestly think that the decision that Big Brother took was the only decision that could have been taken. And everything that Kemen has to say about that, na him get him mouth, e fit use am talk wetin him wan talk but he knows and we know”.

On whether she has seen Kemen since after the competition, Tboss said: “I have seen him a few times but I really don’t want to talk to him because honestly the day you (Ebuka) came into the house with Karen, I was thinking what would happen if I see Kemen because I thought there would be a party after then.

“I just wanted to slap him. I think I even said that but then I came out and I said you know what everyone can make mistake because I am an attractive person but then, I come out and I hear the interviews he has given, today he makes an apology and then tomorrow he comes out to say TBoss knows what happened and that if there was no N25 million involved, hopefully she would tell the truth. What truth are you talking about? You are contradicting yourself.

“And then you are calling me? He has called me like over 15-20 times but I don’t want to speak to him. I am not ready because if I talk, I would say the wrong things. I want to calm down”.

Reacting to AY Makun’s joke which sparked social media controversy, TBoss said: “I totally feel it was insensitive of him. It was very insensitive because like I said, I have a lot to say. Everyone who watched the show knows I am a very emotional person and I am very sensitive and this is not something that can be overlooked or joked about. I see the comments. I sneak into my Instagram and see the comments and I am like look, you are a female.

“This could have happened to you. This probably has happened to you. This incident was on camera. People saw it and people still chose to make light of this situation and make a joke out of it. If I consent to you touching me, that doesn’t mean I consent to you kissing me or going the extra mile. if you do that to me on international tv and someone out there feels it is content for a joke, its unfair.

“You do not have to have a daughter or a sister or any female that is close to you for you to know that what went down was not ok. You just made a mockery of my emotions and my pain. That was insensitive”.

Speaking on Reuben Abati’s article, the ex-housemate said: “That was sad, that was just sad. Coming from someone of that calibre.”

