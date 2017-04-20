BB Naija: Weird MC Calls Out Reality TV Show Organisers Over N25 million Cash Prize - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian rapper and ‘Ijoya’ crooner, Weird MC born Adesola Adesimbo Idowu has come for the organisers of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The rapper in reaction to the N25 million cash prize awarded to the winner of the competition, Efe, took to her social media page on Instagram to call out the organisers questioning the essence of the cash prize along with other goodies given to the winners .

The Femcee on her Instgram page to slam the organisers while she praised the UBA security officer who was rewarded for returning an envelope he found containing the sum of $10,000, belonging to a customer.

The Nigerian-British producer wrote: “Last year July, a security man attached to UBA , Oba Akran Branch Ikeja Lagos did the unthinkable. He returned an opened envelope a customer lost in the bank that contained 10, 000 US dollars (about 3.5 million naira by then).

“His monthly salary was below 40, 000 naira. Some Nigerians then especially the youths mocked him on the Internet by insisting that he was not a normal Nigerian. Some said that his village gods made him not to take the money.’

“Most interesting was those that he insisted that he will die poor. The man’s name is Ibrahim Mohammed Ogbanago.

“Yesterday at UBA BANK annual general meeting, heaven opened for him. Though the bank refused to announce how much they gave him, two governors gave him total of 15, 000 dollars and the Senate will honour him physically on Tuesday with an award and 5 million naira.

“Some Nigerians tonight and afterwards will celebrate the winner of Big Brother Africa that will go home with 25 million. But the cash reward for BBN is for what?

“Ibrahim got his reward for hard work, honesty and integrity not by being indoors guzzling alcohol, partying, smoking or bathing naked for the world to see. I celebrate Ibrahim and urge Nigerians to know that honesty and integrity can be rewarded. We must shun all short cuts to wealth. Be contended but work hard.’

