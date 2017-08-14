Nigerian Billionaire, Mohammed Indimi Splashes $20million On 70th Birthday Bash, Flies Family, Friends To France, Spain - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian billionaire oil mogul, Mohammed Indimi celebrated his 70th birthday in style as he flew his family all the way to Spain for the destination birthday bash.

The President Muhammadu Buhari’s in-law spared no expense for the luxury birthday celebration as procession for the birthday bash was reported to have started in Maiduguri, Nigeria before the family took a much needed vacation to France and Spain.

The 70th birthday celebration is expected to last from 10th August till 28th with guests and family being flown out of the country in chartered flight on an all expense paid trip to France and Spain for the birthday bash.

The birthday bash in all has been estimated to cost an upwards of $20 million dollars.

The Indimi’s in the invitation letter printed detailed how the family and guests are intended to join the billionaire oil mogul in celebrating his milestone achievement.

In the letter dated 18th of July, family and friends of the Oriental Energy Resources Limited boss are expected to participate of a larger celebration which chiefly involves vacationing.

The excursion will afford invited friends a tour of France with the main event holding on August 12 and 13th in Spain.

