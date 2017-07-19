Bobrisky Clapbacks At Hairstylist That Called His Hair 'Rat Infested' - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian male crossdresser and social media enterpreneur, Bobrisky, has sent a clapback the way of his Texas based hairstylist who called him out yesterday for not paying for her services.

Reacting to the hairstylist’s explosive and relatively revealing rant on Snapchat, where she called him out for wasting her time with his dandruff infested hair and then refusing to pay for services, he called her a hater and referred to him being smarter than all his haters.

He also referred to himself as a classy bitch who doesn’t stoop low to trading banter with the low life hairstylist and hailed himself as the baddest that is living the life.

See the pictures below,

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Leave a comment