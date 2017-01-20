Jammeh Finally Steps Down; Avoids War With ECOMOG - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Reports making the rounds have revealed that Yahya Abdul-Aziz Jemus Junkung Jammeh has accepted to step down as President of The Gambia, following his defeat in a December 9, 2016 election.

Jammeh had initially insisted that he will not leave the position of presidency in spite of the fact that he lost the presidential election to Adama Barrow.

Military troops from the Economic Community Of West African States had been stationed in Senegal awaiting the order to force Jammeh out of office, but reports indicate that he has decided to leave today, Friday, January 20 and is already preparing a statement in the presence of Guinean officials.

According to Guinean officials, Jammeh is expected to move to Conakry after leaving Gambia.

Mr Jammeh’s elected successor, Adama Barrow, was sworn in as president at a ceremony in Senegal on Thursday.

Troops acting in support of President Barrow have paused their advance.

The forces from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional grouping are backed by the United Nations.

They crossed into The Gambia from Senegal on Thursday but have been told not to advance further until the talks have finished.

Two deadlines, at 12:00 and 16:00 GMT, set by ECOWAS for Mr Jammeh to leave have now passed.

Mr Barrow’s legitimacy as president has been recognised internationally, after he won last month’s elections.

