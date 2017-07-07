Breaking: Suicide Bombers Attack University of Maiduguri - The Herald Nigeria

Two suicide bombers have been confirmed dead after detonating explosives at the students’ hostel at the University of Maiduguri, Friday.

According to reports, the terrorists went into the school through the new male hostel even though they were trenches dug to secure the school.

While confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Borno Police Command, ASP Victor Isuzu, said they were repelled by security officers at the University and that the third terrorist was shot by security operatives while trying to flee the scene of the attack.

According to any eyewitness, “The attack came at a time when students are on vacation. Only the suicide bombers were killed but they caused damage to the building.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment