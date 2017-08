A British man who is an Arsenal fan has promised to wear an agbada or other Nigerian regalia to the Arsenal games, should Africa’s wealthiest man Aliko Dangote buy the franchise and get rid of current head coach, Arsene Wenger.

Recall we earlier reported Dangote may likely by the team before the end of this decade.

Dangote is an Arsenal supporter and has expressed interest in buying the team as soon as his $11 billion refinery project is completed.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment