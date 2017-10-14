Dr Ibe Kachickwu, the minister of State for Petroleum has finally broken his silence on the conversation between him and President Buhari over the controversial memo in which he made certain allegations against the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru.

Kachikwu spoke at the end of a three-day Nigerian Content Workshop and he stated that contrary to how people perceived the memo, it wasn’t a callout on fraud but one that addressed perceived issues on governance.

Kachikwu said; “The conversation has been largely misunderstood to bother on fraud. It was not on fraud, but on governance and suggestions on ways to go about it. I think a lot of people got it wrong.

“People dwell much on issues of sensationalism and leave the main substance. The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, and I are working together as Mr. President had directed to move forward.”

“Mr. President has urged the two of us to find ways of working together to remove doubt and rift.” He added, “Mr. President is a decent man and what he wants to achieve in this country is to live a legacy for posterity. He is a sincere leader, so nobody should accuse him of engaging in fraud.”

