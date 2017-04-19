Buhari cancels FEC meeting - The Herald Nigeria

The regular meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) usually presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential villa failed to hold on Wednesday as expected.

The Council Chambers of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, the venue of the meeting was empty.

The Presidency is yet to officially explain the reasons the meeting did not hold.

Buhari’s absence at last week’s meeting had sparked fresh speculations about his health status before the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, doused the tension, assuring that the “president is not ill again”.

The minister had also then stated that the fact that the president was not in the office did not mean he was not working.

