 Buhari cancels FEC meeting - The Herald Nigeria

Buhari cancels FEC meeting

The regular meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) usually presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential villa failed to hold on Wednesday as expected.

The Council Chambers of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, the venue of the meeting was empty.

The Presidency is yet to officially explain the reasons the meeting did not hold.

Buhari’s absence at last week’s meeting had sparked fresh speculations about his health status before the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, doused the tension, assuring that the “president is not ill again”.

The minister had also then stated that the fact that the president was not in the office did not mean he was not working.

 

Leave a comment

Fido

writer/blogger • Media strategist •Good citizen of Nigeria and Social Media Evangelist and a die hard Real Madrid fan.

Notable Saying

“In the name of God, stop a moment, cease your work, look around you.”
- Leo Tolstoy.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar