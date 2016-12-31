 Buhari Denies Magu's Sack As EFCC's Boss - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Buhari Denies Magu’s Sack As EFCC’s Boss

magu

The Presidency has reacted to reports that it has confirmed the sack of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC’s Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

In a statement issued today, Saturday, December 31, 2016, the president through his spokesman, Garba Shehu, wrote on his Twitter page:

1. We are reading reports that the @officialEFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu has been sacked.
— Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) December 31, 2016

2. No report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the federation over the matter.
— Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) December 31, 2016

3. The report of his sack is therefore speculative and preemptive.
— Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) December 31, 2016

The media report regarding Ibrahim Magu’s sack came after he was rejected for the post of the anti-graft agency’s head by the Nigerian senate and his subsequent redeployment to the Nigerian Police Force, NPF.

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun
Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar