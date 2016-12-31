Buhari Denies Magu's Sack As EFCC's Boss - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Presidency has reacted to reports that it has confirmed the sack of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC’s Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

In a statement issued today, Saturday, December 31, 2016, the president through his spokesman, Garba Shehu, wrote on his Twitter page:

1. We are reading reports that the @officialEFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu has been sacked.

— Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) December 31, 2016

2. No report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the federation over the matter.

— Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) December 31, 2016

3. The report of his sack is therefore speculative and preemptive.

— Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) December 31, 2016

The media report regarding Ibrahim Magu’s sack came after he was rejected for the post of the anti-graft agency’s head by the Nigerian senate and his subsequent redeployment to the Nigerian Police Force, NPF.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment