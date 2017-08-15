Under Buhari, Nigeria most dangerous place for Christians - GEJ - The Herald Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has fired back at the President Muhammad Buhari administration over their negative comments concerning his own government which elapsed in May 2015.

Whilst several Buhari aides and allies had asked Jonathan to keep quiet, and faulted his administration on corruption and other indices, Goodluck took to social media to remind his successor of the challenges in his own administration. Specific areas that came under attack are the claimed successes in the corruption war, and terrorism.

In a statement signed by Jonathan’s former media aide, Reno Omokri, the ex-President blasted Garba Shehu for claiming that the Buhari administration had made strides against corruption and terror.

Jonathan reminded Shehu, that the Congress of the United States of America cited Nigeria as the most dangerous place for Christians to live in the world.

He said, “Laughably, Garba Shehu cites the fight against corruption and the terror war as major achievements of the Buhari administration.

“How can Garba Shehu reconcile his so called anti corruption war with the fact that Nigeria has made NO PROGRESS in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index under Buhari and in the latest CPI Transparency International said and I quote “Some other large African countries have failed to improve their scores on the index. These include South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania and Kenya.”

“On the alleged terror war, Nigerians will recall that President Muhammadu Buhari said that Boko Haram has been technically defeated.

“My question is how can a defeated Boko Haram now have the ability to kidnap policewomen and oil explorers? How can a defeated Boko Haram attack military formations? How can a defeated Boko Haram carry out more suicide bombing a in the last eight months than at any other time in Nigeria’s history.

“Has Garba Shehu forgotten that on July 6, 2017, the World Economic Forum named Nigeria as the fifth most dangerous country in the world? Or that on the 4th of February 2017, the United States Congress cited Nigeria as “the most dangerous place for Christians in the world”?

“Garba Shehu can continue living in his fool’s paradise but he should give Nigerians more credit than to issue the pathetic tissue of lies that he called a response to former President Jonathan’s comments at this past weekend’s non elective Congress of the PDP.

