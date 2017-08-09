Buhari: No measure of intimidation will deter us – Protesters

Protesters under the aegis of “OurMumuDonDo” have vowed to continue the action, saying that no amount of intimidation would deter them.

In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday by its Special Assistant on Media and Public, Mr Ezrel Tabiowo, the group said that nobody could discourage or intimidate its members on the mission.

It stated this at the backdrop of alleged harassment of its members by the Police during its peaceful sit-out on Tuesday in Abuja.

It also condemned reports credited to the Senate, distancing itself from the protest.

The Senate had said on Tuesday that that President Muhammadu Buhari had not violated any law by being away from the country for health reason for a long time.

In a statement by its spokesman, Sen, Sabi Abdullahi, the Senate said that the president had met his constitutional obligations as far as the issue was concerned.

It therefore, described the protest for the president’s return or resignation as unnecessary and instead, called for sustained prayer for him and the country.

But, the leader of the protesters, Mr Charles Oputa otherwise known as “Charly Boy”, said in the group’s statement that the senate’s position was “ridiculous”.

“I am disappointed in this country, but let it be known that no amount of intimidation on us by security agencies will deter us from demanding explanations from government.

”They must be accountable to Nigerians because they were elected into power by us, and on the basis that they will account for their actions.

”Also, to compound the mess Nigerians are in, it is disheartening for the Senate that ought to ask questions to be the very ones supporting such show of shame.

”They have failed Nigerians when most needed,” Oputa said. (NAN)

