Buhari to proceed on a 10-day vacation

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, Jan. 23 proceed on a 10-day working short vacation as part of his 2017 annual leave.

This is contained in a letter to the Senate and read by the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, on the floor of the Upper Chamber on Thursday in Abuja.

The letter reads in part: “In compliance with section 145(1) of the 1999 constitution, I want to inform the distinguished Senate that I will be away on a 10-day short vacation as part of my 2017 annual leave from Monday Jan.23, to Monday Feb.6, 2017.

“And while I’m away, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of my office.

“Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

The president had in June last year proceeded on similarly vacation in London where he used the opportunity to have a medical Check-up. (NAN)

