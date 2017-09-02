President Muhammed Buhari has shared some of the Sallah spirit with National Youth Service Corps members serving in his hometown of Daura in Katsina.

The President gave the grateful corpers one of his cows and 10 bags of rice to enjoy the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The youth corps members visited the President in his Daura residence after the Eid prayers where presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, addressed them on behalf of Buhari.

The President said, “I am always pleased to see corps members in Daura and other parts of Nigeria. From the postings, we get to learn more about other cultures.

“I remain convinced that the NYSC offers a great opportunity to learn a lot about the diversity that has made Nigeria a unique country.

“On a personal note, I recall that serving as an Army Officer in Lagos and Ibadan offered me very rich and fulfilling experiences.

“Our rich diversity as a nation is and will always be one of our greatest strengths. It must never be used as a tool of hatred and division.”

