Buratai pays condolence visit to late Gen. Malu’s family

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Sunday,paid condolence visit to the family of late Gen. Victor Malu, former chief of army staff who died on Oct. 9.

Buratai, who was accompanied by Principal Staff Officers at the Army Headquarters, was received by the widow and children of the late general at his residence in Maitama, Abuja.

The army chief chief prayed to Almighty God to grant the soul of late Malu eternal rest, as well as grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Thereafter, Buratai signed the condolence register and wrote: “It is with heavy heart but with gratitude to Almighty God that I, on behalf of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, condole with the family of my predecessor who passed away to the great beyond.

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

“May Almighty God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss, amen.’’

Malu died in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt.

He was Chief of Army Staff between 1999 and 2001. (NAN)

