Burna Boy who was declared wanted by the police in connection with their investigation into entertainer Mr 2Kay’s robbery which Burna Boy is being accused of being the mastermind of.

In a statement released earlier in the week, his management team said that he had honoured the invitation of the police on the 20th of November, a claim the Police have since debunked.

Now in a chat with Saturday Beats, Burna Boy’s management team have said that Burna Boy is not on the run but rather is busy with his music and will be willing to submit himself for questioning.

Burna boy was accused of procuring the services of some boys to rob Mr 2Kay in a bid to ‘teach him a lesson’.

Burna Boy’s management said on the matter; “Burna Boy is neither on the run nor avoiding the police; he is not guilty. I cannot tell you his exact whereabouts but he is in the country recording. Also, you should know that as the festive season approaches, demand for his services would be on the increase, so he is preparing for appearances as well.

Initially, when he was invited, he could not go to the station because of his engagements, so his father went to the police station in his stead. But now that the police have insisted that they want to see him personally, he would surely honour their invitation. He is not guilty of the charges levelled against him.”

