I Was Called A Dog By A White Woman - Olu Jacobs - The Herald Nigeria

Veteran Nigerian actor, Olu Jacobs has in a recent interview revealed that he was once a victim of racism and racial profiling.

The seasoned Nigerian actor while speaking during a recent chat with Punch stated that he was once addressed as a Dog by a white woman.

Recalling the incident, the actor revealed that following his move to London in 1996, a white woman saw him and deemed it fit to call him a dog.

He said: “A white woman once called me a dog.”

He continued in his narration, “She had a vacant room for rent. But when I approached her, she asked if I didn’t see the ‘No dogs’ sign on her door.

“Before I could respond, she said that a dog was better than me and then slammed the door in my face. I felt so bad that I almost decided to return to Nigeria.”

