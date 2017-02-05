Cameroon are AFCON 2017 Champions - The Herald Nigeria

Goals from Nicolas N’Koulou and Vincent Aboubakar sealed a remarkable comeback victory for Cameroon as the Indomitable Lions were crowned African Cup of Nations winners with a 2-1 win over Egypt.

The Pharaohs had initially taken the lead in the 22nd minute when Mohamed El-Neny smashed his shot past Cameroon goalkeeper Ondoa after being left unmarked in the box.

Cameroon grabbed their equalizer in the 59th minute when N’Koulou powered a header past Egypt’s goalkeeper El-Hadary after connecting with a cross from Moukandjo.

Cameroon then grabbed a late winner when Vincent Aboubakar brilliantly controlled a long ball pass before smashing it past El-Hadary in the 88th minute, ending seven-time champions Egypt’s 24-match unbeaten AFCON run and securing Cameroon a place at the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.

The triumph will be made all the sweeter after seven players, including Liverpool and West Brom defenders Joel Matip and Allan Nyom, snubbed the chance to represent their country in Gabon.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment