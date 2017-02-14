Why We Can’t Release Buhari's Audio Call With Trump - Presidency - The Herald Nigeria

The Presidency has said that it will be “undiplomatic” to release President Muhammadu Buhari’s telephone conversation with President Donald Trump of United States as requested by some quarters.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said releasing an audio containing telephone conversation between two presidents is highly unethical and against modern day civilisation.

He said, “No, I don’t think so; I don’t think it is permitted in international diplomacy. I think if we had recorded Mr Trump in this conversation it would have offended our diplomatic relations.

“I think the Americans themselves would not have recorded this conversation of president to president.”

Shehu, who noted that there was no enough time for the two presidents to discuss other continental and international, however, expressed optimism that the conversation would boost the bilateral relations between Nigeria and the U.S.

He said, “Well, there wasn’t enough time to talk about everything. I think the point at what will follow is in the invitation that President Trump has extended to our president (Buhari) to come over.

“That is the kind of opportunity that was presented to Nigeria put all the issues on the desk.

