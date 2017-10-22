Caroline Danjuma’s ex-husband, Musa, who was involved in a controversy last year after he was spotted with a lady at a club, seems to have invited the alleged side chick again as she has been spotted in Lekki, Lagos state, with a policeman as her driver.

The lady was first seen with Musa Danjuma, at a restaurant in VI in April 2016.

The alleged side chick had reportedly gone on a rant and even exchanged words with Caroline via her social media handle, slamming her for being a girlfriend and not a wife.

The actress had replied her, saying she was not ready to engage in a war with her over a man.

In a recent post, the alleged mistress shared sultry photos, says she is still single.

See photos below:

