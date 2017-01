Nigerian men on social media started the new year on a faithful note as an hash tag created to flaunt their wives has been trending on Twitter.

The #CarryYourWifeOnYourHead2017 has since been trending as Nigerian men have been posting photos of their wives online.

However some users took to the hashtag to troll other married men who were posting their wife’s photos.

See photos below:

