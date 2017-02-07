Chinese Supreme Court judge scolds Trump

A judge in China’s Supreme Court on Tuesday scolded U.S. President Donald Trump for his disparaging remarks regarding a U.S. judge who had opposed one of his executive orders.

The Judge, He Fan wrote in a post on Chinese social media called Trump an “enemy of the rule of law” for his attack on U.S. federal judge James Robart.

Robart had on Friday blocked an executive order by Trump to limit immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

He compared Trump’s attack on Robart, whom the president called a “so-called judge,” with the high-profile murder of a Chinese judge on Jan. 26.

“For the president of a country that considers itself the greatest of democracies to lead an attack against a judge and for his vice-president and party members to defend him;

“That has made him nothing more than a villain with no dignity regardless of the armed forces and nuclear bombs at his disposal,” Fan said.

The Chinese judicial system is required to follow the Communist Party line and is not independent.

In January, China’s Chief Justice Zhou Qiang warned against the idea of an independent judiciary.

The China Association of Judges also condemned the killing of retired judge Fu Mingsheng, whom he had referred to in his post.

Fu was allegedly killed in the Guangxi region by someone he had ruled against.

The association said that “attacks on Chinese judges have been frequent in recent years, diminishing the judiciary’s authority and credibility.’’ (dpa/NAN)

