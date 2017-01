American singer, Chris brown has reacted to Soulja Boy’s claim that he threatened him for liking his ex, Karrueche Tran’s Instagram photo.

Recall that Soulja Boy had taken to his Twitter account to call the singer out for what he described as a childish move.

Soulja Boy on his Twitter page further added that Chris Brown threatened to fight him over his move.

In reaction, Chris Brown posted some videos on his social media page addressing the allegations.

Watch videos below:

#ChrisBrown vs #SouljaBoy ( Part 3 ) A video posted by Celebritea Entertainment News (@thacelebriteaofficial) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:45pm PST

#ChrisBrown vs #SouljaBoy ( Part 2 ) A video posted by Celebritea Entertainment News (@thacelebriteaofficial) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:42pm PST

