IN PHOTOS: How Nigerians Celebrated Their Christmas - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

c0vvl_fxeaa6nrg

Despite the economic situation the country is faced with, Nigerians made do with the little they could afford to celebrate the festive season.

Although the 2015 Christmas celebration was bigger, the current plague of economic recession amidst inflation has reduced the 2016 celebration to the barest minimum as Nigerians bitterly protested the change in tide of economics in the country made evident by the increased prices of goods and services, increased job loses and the government’s inability to pay workers.

However, some Nigerians took to fun spots while others celebrated their Christmas in their respective churches.

See how Nigerians celebrated their Christmas in photos:

fb_img_1481491185072

fb_img_1481491198830-1

fb_img_1481491218117

vllkyt413kt4fm2m3-903305dc

vllkyt1q0rsmk9oa08-43341bd3

vllkyt5n23ai968gf-39dea793

vllkyt6ots90lnknd-63030069

boiarmljlto

boiuu5ojcyn

fb_img_1482933102259

fb_img_1482933134352

fb_img_1482933121590

fb_img_1482933294995

fb_img_1482933586400

fb_img_1482933302295

fb_img_1482933682812

fb_img_1482933644108

bou2iq_h_qd

boxsnzzaabm

bou5mmggxsr

bou5urygl_f

boyd4rnbhei

boycduyjopp

box_k4rb656

img-20161229-wa0004

boesdwlgwx

church-service

bloge30-710x434

yoruba-santa

vllkyt6423kn546ek-7a4c2f34

vllkyt444fucl58f3-06935ce0

vllkyt77kj4d9d7kp-07b6d892

chris

vllkyt2dd7vta48a3-a80152db

vllkyt2mdhrv7tj5og-8e9f6282

vllkyt3rv6ep6q260g-e3a1d313

vllkyt4fob9v68cef-54596d5b

vllkyt64fibc1aua3-5d15a745

c0nh9asweaa1uax

c0nh9amxeaqznaj

c0nh9afwgaapnno

c0ixx_3xcaexaj0

c0ierdoxeaa8e9o

c0idh71wqaa6yquboygu6sbieb

wp-1482791991792-768x511

img-20161229-wa0005

img-20161229-wa0009

img-20161229-wa0006

