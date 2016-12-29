IN PHOTOS: How Nigerians Celebrated Their Christmas - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Despite the economic situation the country is faced with, Nigerians made do with the little they could afford to celebrate the festive season.

Although the 2015 Christmas celebration was bigger, the current plague of economic recession amidst inflation has reduced the 2016 celebration to the barest minimum as Nigerians bitterly protested the change in tide of economics in the country made evident by the increased prices of goods and services, increased job loses and the government’s inability to pay workers.

However, some Nigerians took to fun spots while others celebrated their Christmas in their respective churches.

See how Nigerians celebrated their Christmas in photos:

