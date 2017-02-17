 CNN Reporter Calls US President, Donald Trump Out On His False Claim - The Herald Nigeria

CNN Reporter Calls US President, Donald Trump Out On His False Claim

The United Stated president, Donald Trump was called out by a CNN reported over false claims he made regarding the history of the United states.

Donald Trump had claimed that he had the “biggest electoral college win since Ronald Reagan’ following his defeat of the Democratic party candidate, Hillary Clinton.

However, contrary to his claim, every President since Ronald Reagan in the 1980s won more electoral college votes than Donald Trump.

The CNN reporter called the president out on his false claim after Donald Trump had accused the media of being fake and providing fake information to the public.

